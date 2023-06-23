Super service with Supagas

WANT industrial, medical, specialty and helium gases or LPG but worried the "big guys" might not consider it worth their while?
Well worry no more because Supagas is standing by to answer the call.
It is rapidly developing as a nationwide company, building a reputation for growth and success based on service and quality products in a competitive market.
They have numerous distribution centres, branches and agencies and Business Development Manager Brenden Thompson, who heads up the Rockhampton branch, said further growth was intended.
"We've got agencies here in Emerald supporting the Rockhampton branch and we've also recently opened outlets in Springsure and Capella and we're looking at places like Moranbah, Middlemount and Dysart as well," he said.
"We're here for all customers but especially those who might have smaller requirements, say 20 cylinders or less.
"We're delivering to the domestic market and industry and supporting local because that's obviously a big thing in smaller rural towns and why we've put agencies on the ground to support those businesses and help build ours at the same time.
"There has always been a gap in the marketplace to help smaller businesses such as anything from a small coffee shop to a mine site and farmers who might want oxy acetylene for maintenance work or LPG for branding."
Customer service is at the heart of the business, Mr Thompson added.
He said "proactively keeping customers happy" helped build a loyal customer base.
"We give customers various options such as rentals and I've found that transparency is the key," he said.
"There's advantages to going on a yearly rental because it's generally a cheaper rate but you pay up front as with the monthly you pay as you go."
Visit supagas.com.au
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
