Stud and commercial breeders Greg and Kel Kelly, Juandah Grazing, Giligulgul, firmly believe carcase competitions are the best way to benchmark their cattle.
Over the years they have put a firm focus on exhibiting in carcase contests and have notched up wins in showcases such as the Ekka's Woolworths Carcase Competition, Paddock to Palate and Beef Australia's National Carcase Competition.
At this year's RNA Paddock to Palate Competition weight gain phase of the competition, they won the best weight gain for pen of six 100 day export class and the highest individual weight gain with their Charolais/Angus crossbred entries.
The pen gained an average daily weight gain of 3.057kg/day, while one steer gained 3.33kg.
Some of their earlier memorable wins include their Charbray steers claiming the first phase of the 2014 Mort and Co RNA Paddock to Palate Competition.
Their Charbray pen of six achieved an average daily gain of 3.206 kilograms where first to eleventh place were only separated by 171 grams.
"We don't dabble in exhibiting our cattle in the showring, as at the end of the day it is about promoting our genetics and it is the carcase merit that counts," Mrs Kelly said.
The Kellys run 100 Charolais and Charbray stud breeders alongside 300 commercial Angus/Brahman cross females which are joined to Charolais bulls.
They keep 30 per cent of their top Charolais and Charbray stud breeders as replacements, and 15pc of the Angus crossbred commercial females.
The couple have been buying Angus cows from AuctionsPlus and join these cows to a Brahman or Angus bulls. Their progeny is then joined to their home-bred Charolais bulls.
Their commercial calves are weaned at 320kg and are held for a month, before they are offered to feedlots in the Wandoan district, or sold on AuctionsPlus.
The couple moved to Giligulgul in 2004 and became certified organic in 2012.
The stud was established in 2002 and genetics have been selected from Riverglen Charolais Stud, Ayr Charolais Stud and Belah Valley Brahmans.
They sell 10 stud bulls annually as invited vendors at the Lilyvale Charolais Invitational Sale at Toogoolawah on July 15, and the balance are sold as paddock bulls.
The Kellys received late summer rain, and their country is now starting to dry off.
Read more:
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.