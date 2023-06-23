A controversial application for workers accommodation that was knocked back by the Mareeba Shire council in May due to the risk of Panama Tr4 has now been approved in a smaller capacity.
The property just outside of Mareeba had to revise its workers' accommodation project due to concerns raised by the neighbouring banana plantation.
Originally planned as a three-stage development accommodating up to 72 workers and a manager's residence, Dusty Nuts Pty Ltd adjusted their development based the objections from the neighbouring landowner.
Councillor Locky Bensted said that due to the risk posed by Panama disease it was unacceptable to accept the much larger proposal.
"The application came before council with a significant amount of accommodation for workers," he said.
"My belief was that the risk was far too high for the neighbouring property and if there was any trace of Panama it would shut their entire operation down.
"The accommodation was to be situated within metres of the boundary and I was very cornered with the risk of workers going where they shouldn't be, because these are workers are on all of these other farms, the risk is too high."
Last week council approved the much smaller application.
Now, the project will only proceed with Stage 1, which includes accommodation for 24 farm workers, a manager's residence, and other necessary facilities.
To accommodate the reduced capacity, existing buildings on the property will be repurposed to house 12 workers, while six twin-share buildings will provide accommodation for the remaining employees.
The project will also include an undercover common area and communal amenities.
The primary objection to the development came from Rock Ridge Farming (RRF), a prominent farming business in the region and a significant employer of non-resident workers.
Their objection was centred around the potential threat of Panama TR4 disease, which poses a severe risk to banana plants.
RRF expressed concerns that even a small amount of contaminated soil entering their farm could devastate their crops, rendering the land unsuitable for banana cultivation indefinitely.
The submission to the council also questioned the adequacy of the proposed land size for recreational areas, which could potentially result in workers accessing neighbouring properties.
Rock Ridge Farming also highlighted the risks associated with aerial and ground spraying of fungicides and insecticides near the accommodation facility, expressing concerns about the potential health and well-being consequences for the workers
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.