Ag's four big Cs: Climate, conflict, Covid and China | Photos

ANZ's agribusiness head Michael Whitehead says agriculture remained in particularly good shape despite changing economic conditions.
Speaking at the Rural Press Club of Queensland on Thursday, Mr Whitehead said the four big issues were climate and the threat of el nino, global conflict, post-Covid markets and the reopening of China to more Australian products.
Mr Whitehead Covid had shown that food supplies could not be taken for granted and many countries were now seeking to invest in agriculture.
