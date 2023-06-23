As the rehoming of off the track Thoroughbreds gains momentum, there is one equestrian rider on the Darling Downs who is happy with her decision to re-home a gelding 15 months ago.
Georgia Rohde was looking for an OTT gelding and thought she would retrain the horse to suit her riding disciplines before selling it onto school-based riders.
That was, until the five-year-old bay Fast Enuff joined her life.
Georgia found an advertisement for Fast Enuff, who was living his life on Hedley Racing's, Astec Park spelling farm on the Atherton Tablelands, and decided to find out more.
Fast Enuff was retired after 13 starts for one win at Mt Garnett, and two third placings, and was offered to a free home for the cost of the transport.
Georgia paid the transport costs of $700 for Fast Enuff to be delivered to her at Athol on Toowoomba's outskirts.
"I immediately gave him three months off, before I started his education," Georgia said.
Georgia now campaigns Fast Enuff in eventing competitions, which includes show jumping, dressage and cross country with great success.
"Thoroughbreds are amazing horses as they have the ability to give it their all at whatever discipline you choose," she said.
Georgia said that had she wanted to buy a Warmblood, she would have had to pay anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000.
She started Fast Enuff in the 65 centimetre show jump, and together they have moved to the 1.5 metre jump. His best result is being placed sixth in the Warwick One Day Event.
"He is a beautiful horse and definitely the most talented horse I have owned, and he certainly can hold his own against the Warmbloods we compete against," she said.
Astec Park is managed by Alister Glasser and Kiyomi Taira for Hedley Racing and the connections were proud to be a part of the OTT program.
"This opportunity allows our retirees from racing the advantage to go ahead and excel in other fields, such as Fast Enuff is doing," Mr Glasser said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
