Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Queensland Country Life welcomes Ellouise Bailey

Updated June 22 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey began in her new role with Queensland Country Life in Rockhampton on Thursday June 22. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher
Ellouise Bailey began in her new role with Queensland Country Life in Rockhampton on Thursday June 22. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

Ellouise Bailey has joined Queensland Country Life as a Rockhampton-based reporter after moving to the region in December 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.