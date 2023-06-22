Ellouise Bailey has joined Queensland Country Life as a Rockhampton-based reporter after moving to the region in December 2022.
She started her career in magazines, but her first introduction into writing for ag was when she joined The Farmer, a magazine for state-based industry body NSW Farmers, as a junior writer.
Issues in the spotlight were crop and livestock production, tech and innovation, diversification, succession planning, pests and disease, and sustainability.
She later cut her teeth as a regional journalist after moving to Bega on the Far South Coast of NSW in early 2021.
There she covered a range of issues such as the regional housing crisis and bush fire recovery, as well as yarns on business, health, court and crime, and local government.
Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher said Ellouise would work alongside Emerald-based journalist Ben Harden to provide even more coverage of news from central Queensland.
"We are very excited to have Ellouise joining our team,"she said.
"As a former senior journalist with one of our sister regional papers in NSW, Ellouise not only has plenty of experience writing but an enthusiasm to share important news stories.
"I look forward to seeing the stories she will come up with."
Ellouise is keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have a story to share with QCL. She can be contacted on 0447 477 399 or at ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
