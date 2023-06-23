After 20 years making premium beef snacks for the "grown-ups," Jim's Jerky has expanded its product offering into kids snacking with the release of Jimmie's Beef Bites.
Due to the lack of tasty, high protein and healthy kids snacks in the supermarket aisle, the Jim's team set about creating a line of snacks who CEO, and mother of two, Emily Pullen she knew kids would love.
"Lunchbox trauma is something I think all parents can relate to," Ms Pullen said.
"It is five days a week you're trying to provide a balanced, healthy lunch for your kids - but aside from the good old ham sandwich - there is almost nothing available that gives kids the boost of protein and energy that their growing bodies need."
Jimmie's Beef Bites were created with healthy kids snacking in mind.
They are made with 25 per cent vegetables and it was important to the team that the snacks were good for you, but that they also tasted great," she said.
"Between the Jim's team, friends and family there are lots of kids, so extensive testing was undertaken.
"Overwhelmingly the feedback has been great - noticeably through empty lunchboxes coming home!".
Jimmie's Beef Bites are made from premium Australian beef with 25pc veg in each serve, and come in four fantastic flavours, sweet potato & white bean; mushroom & Cauliflower, broccoli & cranberry and tomato, olive and cheese.
They contain less than 2 grams of sugar per serve, are gluten free, and come in pantry packs of five x 20g packs.
"They are perfect for lunch boxes and no refrigeration required," Ms Pullen said.
"It's been an incredibly fun and exciting project that everyone has really gotten their teeth into," Jim's Jerky founder Jim Tanner said.
Jim's Jerky has leaned into the expertise of its NPD & Commercialism Manager Joel Andrade, who has a Masters in Food Science & Technology.
"The Jimmie's brief was to develop a product that tasted great but was also made with all natural ingredients to deliver a healthy delicious and nutritious snack. Based on the feedback we've received from parents and kids alike, we think we've hit the mark".
As well as positive feedback from customers, the Sweet Potato & White Bean and Tomato, Olive & Cheese flavours both received Gold Medals at the 2022 National Charcuterie Excellence Awards presented by the Australian Meat Industry Council.
Jim's Jerky is in talks with retailers about Jimmie's Beef Bites, which are currently available at on-line www.jimmiesbeeites.com.au
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
