Queensland Country Life

Toowoomba community volunteer Sheryl Weston has been officially recognised

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 25 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Nalder, Sheryl Weston and Jan Humphreys from the Toowoomba Inner Wheel Club.Picture supplied.
Kim Nalder, Sheryl Weston and Jan Humphreys from the Toowoomba Inner Wheel Club.Picture supplied.

A Toowoomba volunteer, Sheryl Weston, has been officially recognised as a community volunteer after being presented with The Ron Martin and The Paul Harris Fellow awards by Toowoomba East Rotary Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.