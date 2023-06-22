The gates at the 34th annual Emerald Ag Grow field days are officially open with farmers, growers, buyers, and exhibitors and families streaming into the event.
Sunny skies sent spirits soaring on day one of the event, which kicked off on Thursday morning, with temperatures topping at 27C.
This year's attendees will be greeted to a huge array of displays, with over 300 exhibitors, including 74 new exhibitors, from every State and Territory, excluding Tasmania, presented their business and products to attendees which ranged from tractors, farming equipment to cattle.
Pictures by Ben Harden
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.