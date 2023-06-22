Queensland Country Life
See who was out and about at the Emerald Ag Grow Field Days

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:00pm
The gates at the 34th annual Emerald Ag Grow field days are officially open with farmers, growers, buyers, and exhibitors and families streaming into the event.

