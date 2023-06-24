A Hereford steer with a daily weight gain of 3.5kg took out the best average daily weight gain in the first presentations of the 2023 RNA Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge at Beef City on Tuesday.
It was a thrilled Tom Nixon from Devon Court Herefords, near Drillham, who claimed class 38 for a pen of six steers, grain-fed for 70 days, after his pen recorded an average daily gain of 3.121kg.
Mr Nixon could not contain his smile, when one of his steers took out the highest gain of 3.5kg individual, which was also the largest ADG recorded in the 2023 competition.
"This is our best win so far in the weight gain component of the competition," he said.
"All these steers are from our commercial herd, and they have been DNA sire verified to all Devon Court Hereford bred bulls.
"I am really 'over the moon" by these results and it is great to see that the Devon Court cattle have the growth rates, and matched with some of the industry's best.
"Overall we had six pen of steers of in the competition and finished with pleasing results," he said.
Mr Nixon said the steers were mainly selected for the competition on their phenotypic traits as the genetics are locked in at that point.
"We made a phenotypic choice on hair type, structure and overall outlook, once they were fat we wanted them to be a good animal to look at," Mr Nixon said.
Mr Nixon was delighted with the result and to have achieved the win with a purebred Hereford team.
"Coming up against the other breeds and crosses, this shows that Herefords are well within market specifications and what feedlots should be wanting," Mr Nixon said.
Along with the winning pen of Herefords, Devon Court also entered five pens of black baldy steers, also sired by Devon Court bulls.
In the 100-day Export class the two pens of Devon Court black baldy steers placed fourth and seventh out of 33 teams averaging 2.735kg and 2.697kg per day with individual placings of sixth, eighth, 10th and 11th with all individually placed steers making over 3kg per day.
In the 100-day HGP Free Export class the Devon Court black baldy teams finished 10th and 12th from 28 teams with ADGs of 2.160kg and 2.093 and individual placings of 10th and 24th.
"We really have "stood the test of time," and backed our data."
The Nixon family-owned business includes mother Robyn, Tom and his brother Alex, and they breed stud and commercial Herefords and have a large scale grain growing operation.
Devon Court has 250 registered cows including 70 replacement heifers, while the 600-head commercial herd includes a mob of 300 Angus and 200 Hereford cows.
The balance are F1 Black Baldy cows.
"We are pursuing the top 10 per cent for growth and carcase traits, for example, eye muscle area, fat and IMF, 200, 400 and 600-day weight."
He said heavy consideration is given to maternal traits such as moderate birthweight, calving ease, days to calving and short gestation.
Mr Nixon said over the past five years they have tightened their calving window and the older cows have a 63 day and heifers for 45 day joining window.
"We do this to have to have ease of management at caving and weaning time, he said.
He said all stud cows and half of the commercial herd are joined by artificial insemination. followed by the bull joining them seven days later.
In 2021, Devon Court Herefords took out the champion and reserve champion in the 70-day HGP trade carcase in the 2021 RNA Paddock to Palate competition.
The champion steer scored an impressive 96 points from a possible 110 in the carcase competition where points were awarded according to carcase weight, rib and rump fat depth, fat colour, meat colour, marbling (IMF), lean meat yield, EMA and fat distribution.
It had a carcase weight of 289 kilograms with rib and rump fat depths of 8 and 9 millimetres.
Coming in close behind to take the reserve champion sash was a Black Baldy steer also entered by Devon Court which scored 95 points in the carcase competition.
The reserve champion steer had a carcase weight of 283 kilograms with rib and rump fats of 6 and 12 millimetres.
The Nixons sell 300 commercial steers at 470 kilograms, into feedlots including Princess Royal, South Australia.
Read more:
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.