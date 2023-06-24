Queensland Country Life
Beef

"Over the moon" win for Tom Nixon

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Tom Nixon from Devon Court Herefords, near Drillham, claimed class 38 for a pen of six steers, grain-fed for 70 days, after his pen recorded an average daily gain of 3.121kg. Picture Helen Walker.
A Hereford steer with a daily weight gain of 3.5kg took out the best average daily weight gain in the first presentations of the 2023 RNA Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge at Beef City on Tuesday.

