Murweh Shire mayor Shaun "Zoro" Radnedge has called on the government to immediately stop a proposed carbon capture storage project at a meeting in Canberra, fearing for Queensland's long-term water quality.
Spearheaded by Carbon Transport and Storage Co (CTSCo), which is a subsidiary of Glencore, the project proposes to dispose of 110 million litres of liquified CO2 per year for three years into the Surat Basin.
Murweh Shire mayor Shaun "Zoro" Radnedge was forthright about the trial.
"It's madness," Mr Radnedge said recently at the 2023 Australian Council of Local Government (ACLG) in Canberra.
"Most of Queensland depends upon this basin, one way or another, and we're letting a coal mine pump its waste into our water."
In December 2019, the company was given approval to test for green house gas storage in the area of the basin, known as EPQ10, and has lodged an environmental impact statement with the Queensland government to take the next step.
If approved, the project will capture CO2 from the Millmerran Power Station via CO2 capture technology and transport it via road to an injection site in the Surat Basin west of Moonie where it will be permanently stored at depths of more than two kilometres underground.
It is understood that if successful, the project would play a key part in helping the state reach its net zero goals.
The mayor questioned where the liquid CO2 would end up, reflecting concerns of scientists familiar with the research who questioned the modelling of Glencore's predictions in its EIS.
"It's a liquid, so it moves like a liquid," he said.
"So over time the 110,000 tonnes of liquid they plan to inject into the basin will move around and quite possibly escape from one of the other 35,000 bores, defeating the purpose of the whole expensive exercise."
Mayor Radnedge said CO2 could change the chemistry of the water when liquified, affecting crops and livestock.
"For farmers, this could have serious consequences, which could have consequences for our whole state. It's just not worth the risk."
A CTSCo spokesperson has said the project was "not anticipated to impact on existing water bores or the operations of local livestock producers".
"There are currently no water bores accessing the sandstone targeted by CTSCo within the EPQ10 permit area due to the 2.3km depth and low quality of the water," the spokesperson said.
"The closest bores that extract water from the same sandstone are more than 30km away within the Moonie oil field. CTSCo's injection well contains multiple physical barriers to ensure the shallower aquifers used by local producers are protected.
"The proposed injection testing project also includes extensive monitoring to ensure the stored carbon dioxide remains in place and does not impact local livestock operations or the shallower aquifers containing high quality water.
"CTSCo has met with a number of local livestock producers who have bores extracting water from shallower aquifers to detail how the project will protect their water resources."
CTSCo is currently responding to submissions before the final EIS stage - project assessment report.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
