Surat Basin carbon capture and storage project rejected by Murweh mayor

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 23 2023 - 8:00am
A Glencore subsidiary proposes to dispose of 110 million litres of liquified CO2 per year for three years into the Surat Basin. Picture CTSCo
Murweh Shire mayor Shaun "Zoro" Radnedge has called on the government to immediately stop a proposed carbon capture storage project at a meeting in Canberra, fearing for Queensland's long-term water quality.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

