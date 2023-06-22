Quality drops at Dalby

The supply of stock into Dalby continues to decline with numbers reducing by 576 head to 3150 on Wednesday.
All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating.
Apart from a few well presented lines the overall quality was not up to the standard of the previous week.
Young cattle continued to vary in price according to quality. Heavy weight cows averaged 5c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 378c to average 344c and poor quality lines 274c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 337c to 341c and sold to 370c/kg.
A run of well bred medium weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 396c to average 365c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 321c made to 338c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made 244c to average 223c, poor quality lines at 193c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed made to 301c to average from 228c to 291c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to a top of 304c to average from 265c to 291c/kg.
Grown steers to processors made to 291c to average 284c/kg.
Medium weight plain condition cows to restockers averaged 181c and heavy weights 187c with sales to 196c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows to processors averaged 191c and made to 200c/kg. The best of the cows made to 225c to average 213c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 268c/kg.
