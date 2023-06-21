A 183 hectare (452 acre) Thangool property has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.38 million.
Located 17km south east of Biloela, the Russian Club Road property was offered by receivers and managers.
The property was bought by local landholder Leon Ward, one of the eight parties that registered to bid at the Ray White Rural auction.
The sale price is equal to about $7541/ha ($3053/acre).
The predominantly brigalow scrub with some brigalow softwood scrub property is divided into five main grazing paddocks.
The majority of the country has been contoured and previously farmed.
Water is supplied from a large, central dam and two other smaller dams.
Improvements include a seven bay, 848 square metre machinery shed, and a basic cottage that is attached to the southern side of the shed.
Marketing was handled by Mark Simpson, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
