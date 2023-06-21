Predictions of an El Nino bringing drier and warmer conditions aren't scaring Queensland growers off from maintaining winter crop acreages on the Darling Downs and central Queensland, but it's a different story further west.
Favourable crop prices and strong farm financial positions are supporting the strong incentive to plant a crop this season, according to ABARES' June crop report.
Area planted to winter crops is forecast to be 1.4 million hectares, 17pc above the 10-year average and largely unchanged compared to last year.
However, the increased likelihood of a drier than normal winter and spring due to the possible onset of El Nino is curtailing potential crop yields.
Winter crop production is forecast to reach 2.2 million tonnes in 2023-24 - down 35pc from 2022-23, but 8pc above the 10-year average.
Murray and Janette Wise and son Lance sowed a 1170ha program, starting with 270ha of Pioneer canola in mid-April at their Bowenville farm.
This was followed by 560ha of Sunblade wheat and 340ha of Maximus CL barley from mid-May to late May. That's compared to the 2022 season, when they seeded 1450ha.
"This year's winter crop is a little bit down but that's because we started a bit more summer crop last year," Lance said.
"From November last year, it has been pretty ordinary really, but we've still got pretty good subsoil moisture from heavy falls in March, so a couple of in-crop falls will help us out.
"You've just got to work with it. Especially if you're dryland - you can't do anything about it. You've got to roll with it and if it hits the ground, it hits the ground, and if it doesn't, well, there's always next season."
Capella growers Gary and Tim Gersbach planted 2000ha of winter crop in May on good moisture.
"We've put in our full area. We had about 5000 acres not planted, so we've planted that to chickpeas and wheat on terrific subsoil moisture," Gary said.
"We're flat out harvesting sorghum, so we don't want any rain, but we will want some in about two or three weeks."
Rohan Parkinson of Parkinson Bros, Dulacca, planted wheat, barley and chickpeas to 2000ha - slightly down on last winter due to the size of the sorghum plant.
"We had 96mm in March, 18mm in April, but there's only been one rain day in the last two months - 32mm in one day on May 15," Mr Parkinson said.
"That's really saved our bacon and allowed us to get all the winter crop in that we wanted.
"It's starting to dry out, but the moisture is there and secondary roots are down, so we're fairly fortunate in that regard."
Below average rainfall across much of the west this planting season is expected to curtail planting intentions, resulting in significant levels of available land being left fallow, ABARES says.
Gavin Burey, Muckadilla, has gone from his "best year ever" in 2022 to staring at bare paddocks.
He managed to plant 2800ha of winter crop last year, but with just 120mm falling in the past eight months, he needs a break in the weather before July otherwise he'll be forced to leave everything fallow.
"We'd need at least 80 to 100mm to plant on now, so the chances of receiving that are pretty bloody slim," Mr Burey said.
Bruce Bailey is leaving his Boomi property fallow and only planting half his usual winter program at Boggabilla due to the dry conditions.
"The Boomi property is just too dry, but I've managed to get 400ha of wheat in at the other place," Mr Bailey said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
