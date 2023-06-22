With a stellar field of 54 bulls vying for the top spot in this year's Sire Shootout competition, the public now have the chance to choose their favourite sire.
Voting is now open for the 2023 Sire Shootout viewer's choice award, closing at 7pm next Thursday June 29, and the winner will walk away with a $500 cash prize.
Head to this link to vote for your favourite bull: https://poll.fm/12404120
Judging will kick off next Tuesday 27 at 7pm, with the Bos Indicus and Tropically Adapted bulls, followed by the British and European bulls at 7pm Wednesday 28.
The supreme champion will be announced after the interbreed judging, which will air at 7pm Thursday 29.
You can tune into the livestream action via your favourite masthead:
