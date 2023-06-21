Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross weaner steers reach 400c/$1379 at Roma

June 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Stuart and Angela Cockerill, Darr Creek, Jandowae who sold (via Nutrien) Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 362c/kg, reaching a top of $1054 to average $932.
A total of 7591 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

