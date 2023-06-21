A total of 7591 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 386c and averaged 364c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 400c and averaged 352c, steers 280-330kg reached 368c and averaged 342c, and steers 330-400kg reached 390c and averaged 334c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 368c and averaged 309c.
AJ and SJ Smith, Openbah, St George, sold Simmental cross steers to 400c, reaching $1379 to average $1112.
Gwenbrook Farms - Conny Thomas, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 386c, reaching $1050 to average $913. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 278c, reaching $763 to average $639.
Sand Country Beef Pty Ltd, Moonah, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 376c, reaching $1347 to average $931.
Caw Family Trust, Rainbow Trust, Wandoan, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c, reaching $1433 to average $1257.
Kindee Past Co., Muya, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c reaching $1443 to average $1180.
Burunga P/L, Rainbow Downs, Wandoan, sold Charolais cross steers to 368c reaching $1509 to average $1151.
TJ and JA Sorensen, Beaumont, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 366c reaching $1581 to average $1037.
S and A Cockerill, Jandowae, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 362c reaching $1054 to average $932.
EJ and CF Rolfe, Marie Downs, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 360c reaching $1214 to average $1098. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 272c, reaching $855 to average $810.
Mr Graham and KJ Moloney P/S, Kandarra, Wallumbilla, sold Brangus cross steers to 360c, reaching $856 to average $856.
RK and DJ Smith, Raymount, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 358c reaching $1484 to average $1223.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus steers to 358c, reaching $1453 to average $1451.
G Wilson, Kaywarra, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 358c, reaching $1397 to average $1278. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 290c, reaching $1403 to average $1006.
CA Crozier and TF Rule, Tyrone, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 358c, reaching $1133 to average $998.
York Cattle Co, Gideon, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 356c, reaching $1321 to average $1179.
AJ and MH Seaby, Claricevale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 356c, reaching $962 to average $873. The Angus cross heifers sold to 260c, reaching $775 to average $701.
IJ and SF Harland, Blue Lagoon, Injune, sold Limousin cross steers to 354c, reaching $878 to average $838.
Colley Grazing, Wyndella, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 342c, reaching $1180 to average $1020.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 322c, reaching $1739 to average $1603.
G and J Bryant, Amarillo, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 322c, reaching $1390 to average $1390.
D and K Witt sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 316c, reaching $1005 to average $969.
JSC Cormack Family Trust, Corfield Park, Roma, sold Simbrah steers to 310c, reaching $1567 to average $1408.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 272c and averaged 239c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 308c and averaged 260c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 312c, averaging 262c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 290c, averaging 254c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 278c, averaging 238c.
WA and KE Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 308c, reaching $850 to average $682.
LG and LE Jukes and Sons, Tregoning, Morven, sold Angus cross heifers to 286c, reaching $970 to average $880.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 258c, reaching $895 to average $895.
Eveleigh Cattle Company, Everlan Station, Begonia, sold Charolais cross heifers to 270c, reaching $905, reaching $800.
Cows 330-400kg reached 236c and averaged 160c, cows 400-500kg topped at 262c, averaging 180c, cows 500-600kg topped at 236c, averaging 192c, and cows over 600kg topped at 216c, averaging 207c.
O'Brien Brigalows Past Co Pty Ltd, Stratton, Roma, sold Angus cows to 236c, reaching $1485 to average $1195.
D Waldron, Wongamere, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 200c, reaching $1114 to average $944.
