Getting serious about carbon neutrality, or climate neutrality as some preferred, was the clear message from the industry heavyweights speaking at Barcaldine's beef forum dinner.
From Sam Hughes, representing the group that owns the world's largest privately held Wagyu herd, and David Angus of the vertically integrated Bespoke Beef business, to lotfeeding representatives Simon Drury, and Jack Wilkinson of Mort and Co, plus Cattle Australia deputy chair Garry Edwards, all told the sold-out dinner they were seeking accreditation but none had received it yet.
Mr Edwards, also the managing director of the AAM Investment Group, and Mr Hughes both panned carbon neutrality, saying it was a one-way measure that only gave a deficit for methane produced, and didn't account for the pasture grown in the process.
"Unless we start understanding this and speaking up, the carbon calculators give you no benefit for the great work you do," Mr Edwards said.
"There's a high risk that if you don't speak up and have a voice, you may get left behind.
"Because we haven't had a voice in the discussion, the rules have been set without us being there."
Like Mr Edwards, Mr Hughes said climate neutrality should be the aim rather than carbon neutrality, but the Meat & Livestock Association had signed up for the CN30 charter, which he said used a metric that had been proven to be out of date.
"Methane is unfairly treated in the current CN30 and it needs to be changed," he said. "One of Australia's finest moments will be explaining that to the public and media out there."
He said it wasn't too late to push climate neutrality as a serious alternative.
"If we get this wrong, it will cost our industry many times," he said.
"You can see with the Dutch farmers, they lose their production, and people wanting to kill half the cattle herd to fix up a problem that's not there."
Mr Angus it was time to stop the 'feel sorry for farmers' message and stand up for the industry as a whole.
"That grass is going to fall over and produce methane anyway," he said. "We're speeding up the cycle but we need to talk about what else we're doing in the cycle, the positive impact we're having."
All are handling big numbers of cattle in various ways.
Mr Wilkinson, Mort and Co's livestock procurement manager, said they had just over 100,000 head, a mix of Wagyu and Angus, on feed for 100-110 days.
They divide their emissions into three 'scopes', direct emissions in short-fed and long-fed programs, and inherent emissions that come from purchased cattle.
"In our short-fed program, about 15 per cent of our emissions come from our cattle on feed," he said. "In our long-fed program that's about 20pc."
Mr Wilkinson said they were already considering carbon neutrality in their business, such as discounting overweight cattle because they're less feed efficient, and discounting four and six-tooth cattle because they didn't feed as well.
"That's incentivising the producer to sell lighter and younger cattle, therefore they're emitting less methane into the atmosphere," he said.
"From the breeder's perspective, (it would be) having a 90pc weaning rate instead of a 70pc rate, so 20pc of your cows aren't standing round farting and not producing.
"It's just joining the dots and telling the story."
Condabri Beef's Simon Drury said they had engaged a consultant to do their baseline and see where that was, in a similar way to Mort and Co.
"We're also buying younger cattle, on feed for less - it all adds up to that emissions equation," he said.
Having pride in what you do was the strong message from Mr Angus, whose tongue was in his cheek when he described the Angus family's Signature Beef vertically integrated breeding, feedlotting and processing for domestic, retail and export markets as "a fun family project".
"We're getting to know each other," he said, adding that it was giving them opportunities for security in the current challenging times.
"It's allowing us to be in control of our product from start to finish," he said, saying it had taken them longer than expected to work out their best throughput level.
"We started with the idea of doing 1000 head of cattle a week," he said.
At the moment they're killing 500 to 600 head a week and Mr Angus said their goal was now to have the best quality product they could produce.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
