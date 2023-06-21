Queensland Country Life
The first national feral pig conference kicked off in Cairns yesterday

By Phil Brandel
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
National Feral Pig Management Coordinator Dr Heather Channon, Melbourne, speaking at the national feral pig conference in Cairns yesterday.
The inaugural national feral pig conference is set to continue today in Cairns after more than 150 stakeholders from across Australia and around the world heard from experts about the best way to tackle the growing feral pig problem.

