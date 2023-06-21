The inaugural national feral pig conference is set to continue today in Cairns after more than 150 stakeholders from across Australia and around the world heard from experts about the best way to tackle the growing feral pig problem.
Some of the ideas discussed on the first day included the preparedness of Australia to tackle a foot and mouth outbreak, the best ways to manage feral pigs on properties and data tracking and spatial modelling.
National Feral Pig Management Coordinator Dr Heather Channon said getting stakeholders from across Australia in the one room was an important step in the right direction.
"The idea is to bring people together to share learning, knowledge and to build the networks and partnerships that are needed to address the feral pig problem," she said.
"This issue requires many stakeholders to be involved at the local level.
"Dealing with feral pig management on an individual basis doesn't work as the pigs are very smart and they are adaptive and if we don't work together it's a never ending journey to know-where."
Dr Channon said there were several things that the organisers hoped to achieve over the 2 day conference.
"We are hoping to increase the connections of those involved with feral pigs," she said.
"Also putting faces to names and knowing who to talk to after the conference has finished.
"Bringing people together and the sharing of information is the key."
