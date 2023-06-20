Quality yearling and feeder cattle in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 282 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
Quality lines of yearling and feeder cattle sold to stronger competition at increased rates.
Fewer export cattle came to hand and sold to the regular field of buyers at rates similar to last week.
Charbray weaner steers from Marg Horrocks sold for 333.2c/kg to return $839. Tim Collins sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers to 253.2c to realise $766.
Charolais cross backgrounder steers from Gold Coast Pastoral made 315.2c to come back at $997. John Mewing sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for 267.2c and a Droughtmaster bull for 253.2c to return $1209 and $2266 respectively.
Brangus feeder steers from the Taylor family, Riverslea Brangus, made 307.2c to come back at $1327. Aubrey and Wendy McLean consigned Santa pasture steers that sold to 300c to realise $1635. Heavy droughtmaster cows from Keith and Tracey Zabell sold for 216.2c to come back at $1297.
The Tyack family sold medium weight Brangus cows for 203.2c or $1068. Light Brahman cross cows from Paradise Grazing sold for 207.2c to come back at $914.
