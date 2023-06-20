Queensland Country Life
Toowoomba artist Rod Buckland's scrap metal echinda 'The Fossicker' wins 2023 Sculptures Out Back competition

Updated June 20 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
Rod Buckland has claimed the major prize with The Fossicker. Picture supplied
Toowoomba based artist Rod Buckland has claimed the major prize in the 2023 Sculptures Out Back competition with his scrap metal echidna, 'The Fossicker'.

