June 30 matters

If you already have, or are looking to purchase any assets, June 30 is an important date. The instant asset write-off rules end on June 30. To be able to claim a full tax deduction, any asset purchase must be installed and ready for use by June 30. It is important to note that there is certain expenditure that you can incur as primary producers for assets such as fencing and water facilities. There has been no change announced by the government in relation to these claims.