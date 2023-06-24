June 30 matters

As we gear up to June 30, there are a number of year-end matters that may affect you. Here are some of the key issues to consider if you run a small business.
Employers need to finalise their 2023 wages by July 14, unless the employee is directly related to the business, such as family members of your business. This allows employees the opportunity to lodge their income tax returns once their wages are finalised.
Employers also need to upgrade their payroll software to Single Touch Payroll Phase 2. This provides the government with more information about wages paid to your employees that may affect other government agencies, such as Services Australia. The deadline to move to Phase 2 depends on which payroll provider you use.
It is also important to note that the super guarantee rises to 11 per cent on July 1. This new rate needs to be paid on an employee's ordinary time earnings for salary and wages made from July 1, 2023. The super for staff for this quarter is still calculated at 10.5pc, and due by July 28, 2023.
Finally, from an employer perspective, the national minimum wage has increased by 5.75pc. This increase applies from the first full pay period starting on or after July 1, 2023. This will also affect minimum wages under awards, so if this affects you, check your award to ensure you are paying your staff the correct amount.
If you already have, or are looking to purchase any assets, June 30 is an important date. The instant asset write-off rules end on June 30. To be able to claim a full tax deduction, any asset purchase must be installed and ready for use by June 30. It is important to note that there is certain expenditure that you can incur as primary producers for assets such as fencing and water facilities. There has been no change announced by the government in relation to these claims.
Finally, if you operate a small business via a family trust, most trusts require you to distribute its net income by June 30 each year. Each trust is different, because the rules are governed by the trust deed. Check your deed to make sure the income is distributed legally.
