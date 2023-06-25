Action needed on fire ants

The National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program Strategic Review report was completed in August 2021 but disappointingly was only released this month. The report makes it clear that the current strategy is not only failing to eradicate RIFA but will also fail to stop the pest from spreading beyond south east Queensland.
Not surprisingly, the report states "In view of the outcomes of the program to date and the current risks of spread, a major change of plan will be needed for any possibility of long-term eradication and even for continued mitigation."
The report goes on to say that "to prevent RIFA spreading beyond south east Queensland, building up more around Brisbane, and eventually becoming entrenched throughout Australia, a larger, more comprehensive and inevitably more expensive program will be needed".
Alarmingly, the report also suggests that if governments are not serious about eradication or containment of RIFA, then the national eradication program should be wound down and transitioned to a state-by-state government approach.
It is estimated that the uncontrolled spread of red fire ants would have an economic impact of up to $2 billion a year on industry and the broader economy as well as becoming a 'social menace' as has occurred in areas of the United States.
With recent containment breaches on the north side of Brisbane, on the Gold Coast and more recently in Toowoomba, there is growing concern that the window of opportunity to control and or eradicate fire ants is rapidly closing.
QFF joins our peak body members in asking the federal, state and territory governments to amplify their efforts to stop the spread of what is arguably one of the worst invasive species to ever reach Australia with the potential to have an even more destructive impact on our economy and community than the dreaded cane toad.
We urge the federal government, along with all states and territories, to come together on this issue as a matter of urgency and move forward to deliver on a properly funded, coordinated, and effective national program that will eradicate fire ants once and for all.
Failure to manage fire ants will not only lead to damage to agriculture and to communities across Queensland and Australia but it will also undoubtedly lead to major public health impacts and costs, as has been experienced in infested areas of other parts of the world.
Fire ants are an aggressive, invasive species that pose a significant risk to agriculture and the economy, but they can also be lethal to humans and many animals, including farm animals and wildlife. More efforts need to be made to stop their spread or the negative impact of fire ants will eventually be experienced by all Australians.
We all have a role to play in being vigilant regarding early detection and reporting, but we need adequate and appropriate support from government at both a state and federal level, if we are to have any hope of stopping the spread and ultimately eradicating fire ants here in Queensland.
