Governments must increase efforts to stop the spread of fire ants

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Action needed on fire ants
The National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program Strategic Review report was completed in August 2021 but disappointingly was only released this month. The report makes it clear that the current strategy is not only failing to eradicate RIFA but will also fail to stop the pest from spreading beyond south east Queensland.

