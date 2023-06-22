A 554 hectare (1368 acre) cattle property in two freehold titles 35 minutes west of Gympie has hit the market.
Estimated to carry 150 breeders with the ability to fatten, the property on Oakey Creek Road at Cinnabar features fertile brown and black soils suitable for cultivation along the creek flats with native pastures along the ridges.
The property with a bitumen road frontage is fenced into five paddocks.
The excellent timber and steel cattle yards are equipped with an under covered crush, scales and concreted loading ramp. There is also a cattle dip nearby.
The property also has 12 dams, a well, and two windmills. A diesel-equipped bore services a network of nine tanks, which gravity feed 17 troughs spread across the property.
A second solar-equipped bore supplies ample water to the rear of the property.
There is also a 1.2km of Kabunga Creek frontage along the eastern boundary.
Improvements include a lockable, high-clearance 14x12m barn-style shed with four roller doors, a 24x12m open machinery shed with a workshop, and a 1.5x1.5m cold room.
The modern high-set home is designed for comfort and has sweeping views from both the front and rear verandahs. There is also 102,500 litres of rain water storage.
The property also unparalleled views of distant mountains and beyond from many locations.
The Oakey Creek Road property is being sold through a tender process that closes on June 30.
Contact Craig Mellor, 0411 289 333, or John Bambling, 0418 715 165, Bambling Property.
