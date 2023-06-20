Climate activists have launched national action for a second day, with the public warned to brace for rolling protests nationwide.
Traffic in Brisbane was thrown into chaos on Tuesday as Blockade Australia also launched a simultaneous protest in Melbourne, blocking Webb Dock Road in front of the Port of Melbourne gates.
Queensland Police were alerted to a man who suspended himself over Port of Brisbane Road about 6.20am, blocking all eastbound lanes.
The protester refused orders to lower himself, and thousands of motorists were stranded as traffic ground to a halt.
The man was taken into custody and the road reopened in both directions as investigations continue.
The 59-year-old Keperra man has been charged with one count each of unregulated high-risk activities, trespass, public nuisance, pedestrians causing an obstruction, contravening direction, and using a dangerous attachment device to interfere with transport.
He is expected to face Wynnum Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.
It is the second straight day of protests after activists targeted ports in Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne on the anniversary of a high-profile raid, resulting in multiple arrests.
Three people have been charged over their involvement in the Monday protests, which were live-streamed to social media.
Monday's port protests were held on the same date that a rural property in Colo, northwest of Sydney, was raided last year.
Governments in Victoria, NSW, Tasmania and South Australia have recently moved to clamp down on climate protesters, passing legislation to steeply increase jail time and fines for disrupting major roads and facilities.
Australian Associated Press
