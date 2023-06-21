Step inside the shearing shed at Bimerah, north of Stonehenge, last week and you had to mind where you walked if you didn't want to risk upsetting a perfectly oiled machine.
The old shed is one of very few left in western Queensland with 12 stands, and each has had a shearer going blow for blow for the last fortnight, to defleece the 19,000-head wether flock on the property.
A combination of crews from NGS, run by Dave Grant at Longreach, and Richo's GWR Shearing, up from Hamilton in Victoria, took 12 days to get the shearing done on the property that was part of the legendary Clark & Tait portfolio until its 2019 divestment.
The team included 10 rousies, four of them clearing wool away from the two boards on either side of the filling pens, and six skirting fleeces on two tables.
Positioned between each of those was classer Jamie Waterman, at a third table, casting her eye over each fleece brought to her before tossing it into the chosen bin.
Standing behind all the action on the boards were three presses, positioned by classer Jeremy Goodger to ensure he wasted as little time as possible dragging wool into bales.
The 18-times world wool pressing champion said he had never been as busy as he was last week.
"If I stop to go to the toilet, I'm behind," he joked.
One of the shearers helping turn out 1800 sheep a day and keeping Goodger on his toes was Imran Sullivan, a member of the trio that claimed the 3-stand 8-hour world lamb shearing record at Cranbrook, Western Australia last November.
"It's feast or famine," contractor Dave Grant said, relaxing during a smoko break. "Last year we couldn't get enough staff; this year they're all over the place."
He said it was thanks to rain easing off down south, allowing Victoria to get its shearing season completed.
"Come August we'll be back to a skeleton crew," Grant said, estimating sheep numbers in Queensland were up around 10 per cent this year.
According to classer Jamie Waterman, the team shore between 1800 and 1900 sheep a day, and fleeces this year were averaging 7.1kg in weight.
"Normally it's 6kg, but it rained at the right time, stopped at the right time, and was shorn at the right time," she said.
"The wool's very clean and the yield may be 70 per cent.
"We've got the most fine wool bales ever - that's 18 bales so far, of 18 micron wool."
Manager Mick Campbell said they'd finished with 616 bales over 12 days of shearing, not quite as many as the 634-bale shearing of June 2020.
It's a far cry from 2017, when all sheep on the property were sold because of the losses being incurred from wild dog attacks.
Over the next two years some 130km of exclusion fencing was erected and 20,000 head of sheep were bought back in.
Thanks to the dry conditions in NSW, that wasn't as expensive as it could have been, Mr Campbell said.
Under the ownership of Molong's Gordon Welsh, descended from the Tait half of Clark & Tait, Mr Campbell has moved Bimerah to a dry sheep operation.
He said the mostly-Egelabra blood wethers bred at Nyngan, Warren and Molong in NSW, along with a few purchased from around Queensland's central west, suited Bimerah's open plains.
"The lack of shelter isn't ideal for rearing lambs, and the dense wool type keeps the dust out," he said.
An all-wether operation also doesn't feel the impact of drought as much as ewes and lambs.
Mr Campbell said the wethers, probably the heaviest cutting sheep he'd had, had been classed by the late Paul Kelly, who he described as close to irreplaceable.
"He sourced jillaroos for here, found working dogs - he knew just what a place needed," he said.
In a year's time they all hope to be shearing in the new 10-stand shed standing empty behind the current version. It was only rain and material delays that prevented the team from christening it this year.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
