Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Offers sought on high yielding Wolvi macadamia farm Warrawee

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Offers above $2.5 million are being sought on an established, productive macadamia farm with some 6100 mature trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.