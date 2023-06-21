Offers above $2.5 million are being sought on an established, productive macadamia farm with some 6100 mature trees.
Located on Young Road at Wolvi, the 34 hectare (84 acre) farm Warrawee is situated 38km north west of Noosa Heads, about 14km east of Gympie and 60km north west of Maroochydore.
The orchard covers 24ha (59 acres) and was originally developed by a macadamia industry founder Ian McConachie, who developed the high yielding MCT1 variety.
The exceptionally well managed orchard has historically been yielding more than 4 tonnes of nut in shell a hectare.
The orchard features wide spaced rows on a 3 per cent cross slope with a north-south orientation that average 600m in length.
The main harvest tracks have been gravelled and there is the area to plant about 500 additional trees.
The orchard is unique is that there are 70 varieties of macadamias scattered throughout the orchard to help maximise pollination rates.
Water infrastructure includes a newly upgraded irrigation system with underground mains, fitted with filtration and 25mm laterals using Rivulis products.
Additional water infrastructure includes a 25 megalitre dam and a weir on Jam Tin Creek, which runs through the middle of the farm.
The farm also has a colonial style three bedroom home, workers' accommodation, machinery sheds, a workshop, and 35t of silo capacity.
Warrawee is being sold by Colliers Agribusiness through an expressions of interest process that closes on July 20.
Contact Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers Agribusiness.
