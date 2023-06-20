Queensland Country Life
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers sell to 380c/$1107 at Biggenden

Updated June 20 2023 - 11:31am, first published 10:00am
Chris Nugent, Biggenden, with a line of F1 Charolais cross weaner steers that sold for 380.2c/kg or $1107. Picture supplied by Burnett Livestock and Realty
Chris Nugent, Biggenden, with a line of F1 Charolais cross weaner steers that sold for 380.2c/kg or $1107. Picture supplied by Burnett Livestock and Realty

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1140 head.

