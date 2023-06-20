Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1140 head.
Cattle were drawn from Nanango, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Tansey, Murgon, Hivesville, Kilkivan, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Rosedale, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Four and six tooth Charbray bullocks from Pine Creek sold for 276c/$1969. Two and eight tooth bullocks from Lowmead sold for 253c/$1424. Two and four tooth Brahman steers from Mundubbera sold for 268c/$1615.
Speckle Park cows from Biggenden sold for 212c/$1251.
Brahman cows from Bundaberg sold for 207c/$1232. Droughtmaster cows from Childers sold for 211c/$1510. Droughtmaster cows from Brooweena sold for 208c/$1106. Droughtmaster cows from Gin Gin sold for 204c/$1184. Braford cows from Theodore sold for 201c/$1381.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Nanango sold for $1680. Crossbred cows and calves from Nanango sold for $1020. Brahman cows and calves from Bundaberg sold for $1080.
Two tooth Santa Gertrudis and Brangus steers from Gin Gin sold for 320c/$1726.
Two tooth Brahman cross steers from Wallaville sold for 314c/$1555. Two and four tooth Charolais steers from Biggenden sold for 308c/$1525. Milk tooth Limousin cross steers from Boompa sold for 318c/$1389. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 322c/$1470.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 380c/$1107. Charbray weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 358c/$992. Charolais cross weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 330c/$724. Charolais cross weaner steers from Boompa sold for 368c/$975. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 324c/$781.
Two and four tooth Charolais cross heifers from Bundaberg sold for 286c/$1116. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Gooroolba sold for 258c/$877. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Tiaro sold for 260c/$1131.
Charolais weaner heifers from Nanango sold for 320c/$672. Angus cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 260c/$646. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Tiaro sold for 238c/$821. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Nanango sold for 278c/$566.
