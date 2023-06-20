Limited demand for young light weight cattle at Toowoomba

The number of cattle into the Toowoomba saleyards on Monday experienced a small lift to 163 head.
Buyer attendance was good with some additional support across a number of categories.
Prices experienced some improvement from last week however young light weight cattle continued to receive limited competition.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 354c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg returning to the paddock made to 340c to average 280c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 292c to 295c with sales to 358c/kg. A couple of very heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 246c/kg.
Poor quality light weight yearling heifers made to 176c to average 163c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 246c and a lesser quality lines 210c/kg.
Plain condition heavy weight cows made to 216c to average 203c and the best of the heavy weights made to 226c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 256c/kg. Light weight steers sold open auction made to $390/head.
