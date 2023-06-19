Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cows sell for $1530 at Eumundi

Updated June 20 2023 - 7:00am, first published June 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Steers that sold for $800 at Eumundi.
There were 172 head sold at a rain affected Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.

