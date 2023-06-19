There were 172 head sold at a rain affected Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
The market improved for cows and for younger cattle, while weaners and feeders held firm.
Brian Barker, Ridgewood, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1450 and $1200. Gaye Brandis, Dulong, sold Braford cows to $1400.
Les Brammah, Diddillibah, sold a Charolais cow for $1500. John Roe, Gheerulla, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1530 and $1240.
Neville Barsby, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1400 and store cows and calves for $1380.
DW and MA Usher, Brooloo, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $800. Russ and Jan Munro, Brooloo, sold Senepol cross vealer heifers for $550.
