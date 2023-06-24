Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Everyone deserves the right to feel safe in their own home

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
June 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Stay alert - but not alarmed
Twenty years ago, British farmer Tony Martin was jailed after he shot dead a burglar breaking into his property.

