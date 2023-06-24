Southern Queensland grain prices soften

Southern Queensland grain prices have softened in the past week with traders reporting a resumption of interstate transhipments through the port of Brisbane to alleviate the tightening old crop supplies.
Traders are reporting that at least two cargoes of feed barley will be shipped into Brisbane in the coming weeks. One of the cargoes is expected to be shipped from the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. If realised, it will be the first interstate grain cargo since the 2019-2020 drought when more than 2 million tonnes of barley and wheat was transhipped from WA and SA.
Strong northern barley prices have made it profitable to ship barley around from other states, discharge in Brisbane and then truck the grain to the Darling Downs feedlots. Barley prices had been upwards of $435 delivered into the Downs feedlots but tumbled $10-20 in the past week on the news of the interstate cargoes.
Large volumes of barley are also being trucked up from southern NSW into the Darling Downs feedlots.
Grain prices in southern Queensland are expected to remain elevated relative to southeastern Australia, SA, and WA while it remains dry in northern NSW. Barley prices in southeastern Australia drifted lower last week where crop conditions are ideal after widespread June rainfall.
Farmers in northern NSW and southern Queensland remain anxious for rain to finish winter crop plantings and replenish soil moisture for crops that have already been seeded.
Strength the global grain markets on dry weather concerns in the United States offered underlying support for domestic prices. US grain futures surged 5-12 per cent higher last week as dry weather jeopardises corn and soybean crops through the key Midwest states.
The US Department of Agriculture flagged a significant recovery in the size of the corn and soybean crops in the 2023 season, but these forecasts are likely to be revised lower as drought threatens trend yield assumptions.
Below average rainfall over the past month has seen soil moisture reserves across the Midwest plummet and this has placed summer crops under stress, and this is now starting to put downward pressure on yield potential.
Weather rallies in the US are not uncommon at this time of the year as crops moisture needs increase through summer. US grain futures are expected to remain sensitive to weather changes.
