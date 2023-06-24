Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Interstate shipments pressure northern grain prices

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Queensland grain prices soften
Southern Queensland grain prices soften

Southern Queensland grain prices have softened in the past week with traders reporting a resumption of interstate transhipments through the port of Brisbane to alleviate the tightening old crop supplies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.