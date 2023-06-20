Online cattle listings down

The 280-330kg and 330-400kg categories of heifers were dominated by an offering of 307 Angus heifers from Speriby North, Tenterfield. Ages across the 10 lots ranged from five to 12 months old with weights ranging from 296-398kg. Prices ranged from $1860 - $2360/head and averaged $2183/head for a 100pc clearance.