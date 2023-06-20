Online cattle listings down

Cattle listings in AuctionsPlus slipped to 9186 head last week, down 15 per cent.
The smaller offering created competition between bidders and pushed clearance up to 54pc. Value over reserve was also higher, increasing $12 to average $89/head.
Breeding stock numbers in particular were limited.
Steers 200-280kg registered 1287 head and averaged $922/head - down $48 from the previous week for a 66pc clearance. Prices ranged from 232-424c and averaged 375c/kg lwt.
From Biloela, two lines of a total 153 Charolais/composite steers aged six to 11 months old and weighing 269kg returned $950/head, or 353c/kg lwt.
A larger offering of 330-400kg steers averaged $1338/head for a 24pc clearance across the 779 head - up $120. Prices ranged from 211-394c and averaged 362c/kg lwt.
From Willow Tree, NSW, a line of 80 Angus steers aged 10-11 months old and weighing 376kg returned $1480/head, or 394c/kg lwt.
Listings of heifers 200-280kg increased 10pc to 1237 head and averaged $674/head - down $95 for a 64pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 181 - 382c and averaged 286c/kg lwt.
From Bendemeer, NSW, two even lines of 43 Santa Gertrudis cross heifers aged 12-13 months and weighing 277kg returned $820/head, or 296c/kg lwt.
The 280-330kg and 330-400kg categories of heifers were dominated by an offering of 307 Angus heifers from Speriby North, Tenterfield. Ages across the 10 lots ranged from five to 12 months old with weights ranging from 296-398kg. Prices ranged from $1860 - $2360/head and averaged $2183/head for a 100pc clearance.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered the smallest offering since August 2022, with 550 head averaging $1456/head - up $224 for a 56pc clearance. The limited offering is likely a case of producers choosing to hold stock on farm due to favorable feed availability, and unfavorable prices.
From Sandy Point, Victoria, a line of 20 Angus PTIC heifers aged 20-22 months and weighing 478kg returned $1720/head.
PTIC cows registered 1131 head and averaged $1504/head - down $33 for a 54pc clearance.
From Willbriggie, NSW, a line of 29 Poll Hereford cows aged six years old and weighing 724kg returned $1700/head and will travel to a buyer in Lake Cargelligo, NSW.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings slipped further last week, with the 39,650 head down 11pc on the previous week.
Activity during the auction was quite sporadic, with competition limited, as 27pc of the catalogue sold at auction.
Value over reserve increased $7 to average $16, while prices were generally lower across the board.
First-cross ewes received plenty of attention, with the 1911 head offered across a number of categories reaching a 74pc clearance.
First-cross ewe lambs returned an 82pc clearance for the 1150 head offered and prices were between $105-$112 to average $110/head, rising $30.
Crossbred lambs continued their falling trend, decreasing for the third week in a row to average $93, down $2. The 3808 head listed, which was back 50pc, was met with a 66pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices increased 12c to average 251c/kg lwt.
From Bessiebelle, Victoria, a line of 590 Sep/Oct '22 drop White Suffolk/composite mixed sex store lambs weighing 35kg returned $104, clearing reserve by $12.
Merino wether lambs fell $9 to average $50/head for the 3673 head offered. Clearance was subdued, as it was across the board for all Merino categories, with 47pc of the category finding a buyer.
From Molong, NSW, a line of 330 May '22 drop Gullengamble blood lambs weighing 40kg lwt returned the top price of $62/head.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewe supply increased by 34pc with 8732 head offered and the larger offering was met with stronger buyer confidence, with clearance reaching 60pc and prices rising $12 to average $120/head.
From Ilfracombe, a line of 540 SIL two-year-old Merino ewes weighing 60kg lwt and in lamb to Poll Boonoke rams passed reserve by $22 to return $107/head.
First-cross ewes saw one line offered and sold, with the 145 NSM Border Leicester/Merino hoggets from Numurkah, Victoria, selling for $92/head. These ewes are 18-19 months of age, 40kg lwt and will travel to a buyer from Northern Victoria.
