Limousin feeder steers 24 months old sell for $1520 at Toogoolawah

June 20 2023 - 9:00am
Charolais cross weaner steers account DMG Pastoral of Emu Creek sold for $940/head.
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a reduced yarding of 697 head for the store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.

