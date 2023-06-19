Shepherdson and Boyd reported a reduced yarding of 697 head for the store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.
Quality feeder cattle held firm on current market rates, with the weaner steer and heifer market easing fractionally.
Lesser quality cattle and light weight weaners remain tough.
Limousin feeder steers 24 months old account Schuey Bros Trust sold for $1520/hd. B Wilkins sold Droughtmaster cross steers 16 months for $1100/hd. DMG Pastoral, Emu Creek, sold heavy backgrounder steers 16 months for $1330 and $1290/hd. MGLG Ent. P/L sold Santa cross weaner steer 10 months for $1030 and $1000/hd.
R and R Martin sold Santa cross steers 12 months old for $960/hd. G and N Stark, Anduramba, sold Limousin cross weaner steers eight months old for $910/hd. IJ Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $950/hd. DMG Pastoral, Anduramba sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight to 10 months old for $940/hd.
I and D MacDonald, Fernvale, sold Angus cross weaner steers 12 months old for $890/hd. Telford and Melden Pastoral, Esk, sold Limousin cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $780/hd.
A quality line of Santa heifers 18-20 months old account J and C McLoughlin sold to a fully firm to slightly dearer market with the lead selling as replacement breeders, topping at $1170/hd. J and C Mc Loughlin also sold a quality run of Speckle Park cross heifers 18-20 months topping at $1040 and $1010/hd.
Aserlay Farms, Maleny, sold Charolais heifers 24 months old for $1170/hd. R and J Banks, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12-14 months old for $800/hd. Ian Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10 months for $730/hd. DMG Pastoral sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10 months old for $680/hd.
G and N Stark, Anduramba, sold Limousin cross heifers eight months old for $580/hd. Numerella, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster heifers 10-12 months old for $680/hd. Sam Puglia, Kilcoy, sold Brangus weaner heifers six months old for $550/hd.
A mixed quality yarding of pregnant females and store cows came to hand. Middle aged Brangus cows PTIC to Ultra Black bulls, account D and W Rodgers sold for $1200/hd. Brahman PTIC heifers account E Cooke sold for $1000/hd and $800/hd. Euro cross store cows account Telford and Melden, Esk, sold for $820/hd.
The next sale is a weaner sale on June 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.