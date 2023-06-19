Queensland Country Life

Emergency flooding grants have been extended until September

June 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
6 people died during the 2022 Queensland floods. Picture by EPA/QFES
6 people died during the 2022 Queensland floods. Picture by EPA/QFES

The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority has announced that eligible primary producers affected by the 2022 Queensland floods can still apply for grants of up to $75,000 and the funding has now been extended until the 8th of September 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.