The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority has announced that eligible primary producers affected by the 2022 Queensland floods can still apply for grants of up to $75,000 and the funding has now been extended until the 8th of September 2023.
Eligible small businesses and not-for-profits can apply for grants up to $50,000.
The Queensland local government areas activated for the February-April 2022 event are:
Grants associated with the Southern Queensland Flooding, 6 - 20 May 2022 event have been extended until the 1st of September 2023.
The Queensland local government areas activated for the May 2022 event are:
Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said funding can also go towards the repair of flood-damaged equipment, flooring and walls for small businesses and not-for-profits.
"To date, close to $150 million in extraordinary assistance grants have already been distributed to more than 8,000 flood-affected primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits in response to the floods," Mr Furner said.
"We understand there continues to be challenges on the road to recovery, including trade shortages and supply chain delays, and these have a knock-on effect to disaster repairs.
"Giving our hardworking farmers, small business operators and not-for-profit organisations more time to apply for funding is one way we can help relieve the pressures being faced."
For information on grant assistance visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au or call 1800 623 946.
