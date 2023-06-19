Queensland Country Life

Police to prepare report to the Coroner after quad roll over

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A four year old child has died following an accident after a quad bike rolled on a property near Theodore on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.