A four year old child has died following an accident after a quad bike rolled on a property near Theodore on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm.
A QPS spokesperson said that "police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the sudden and non-suspicious death of a child in hospital, following a quad bike rollover at a property," on June 17
Another child sustained minor injuries at the scene and was transported to hospital.
There is no further information available.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
