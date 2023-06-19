A packed weekend of events made sure the Barcaldine Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Society's 100th show went off with a bang.
Both Friday night's beef forum dinner, featuring industry heavyweights exploring the future for cattle producers, and Saturday's Farm to Fork raising funds and spirits for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, were sold out, attracting a lot of interest.
Taco sliders with meat smoke by the town's Gidgee Brothers and Western Queensland Spirits kept guests well fed and lubricated at the latter, taking place at the Sandgoanna's new clubhouse overlooking the ring, where the Outback Thunda monster truck was vying for attention.
RFDS flight nurse Louise Burton, based in Brisbane, was out for the event and said the service had been very active in Barcaldine in the past 12 months, undertaking 90 retrievals.
She said the local support helped keep them in the air.
Around the grounds there were campdrafting contests, working dog trials, wool and sheep displays, plenty of poultry, and crafts to captivate all.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
