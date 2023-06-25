There's little doubt rural and remote Queenslanders have been calling out for equity in healthcare for as long as we can remember.
For too long the geographical divide between urban and country has been mirrored by the gap in healthcare outcomes.
Now, through the work of a long line of dedicated presidents, management committees and members over many years, the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland voice is breaking through.
Our recent annual conference in Cairns attracted active participation by state and federal political representatives, and along with other peak bodies, we're being invited to the table where strategies and decisions that impact rural Queenslanders are being discussed and made, including Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman's rural maternity roundtable at Parliament House late last week.
Our members and their communities' messages are being delivered, and more importantly heard, by policymakers.
Our national body, Rural Doctors Association of Australia, has done excellent work at the Federal level and we're starting to see organic rural-considered policy being implemented as a result.
And, when the new Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman was announced recently, RDAQ was one of the first on her phone call list.
ALSO READ:
As a Queenslander, born and raised in Maryborough, and a member of the first cohort on the Queensland Rural Generalist Pathway, I'm deeply honoured to step into the role of RDAQ President and continue advocating for rural and remote Queenslanders.
Rural medicine can certainly be challenging but it is also extremely rewarding, and we have a lot to be optimistic about.
Being a rural doctor has been one of the greatest gifts in my life and getting the next generation of rural doctors inspired and passionate about rural medicine will be one focus of my term as president.
RDAQ's primary driver is to achieve the healthcare that rural and remote Queenslanders deserve now and, into the future, and that's not going to be beholding on just the doctors out there now.
There are also a lot of doctors living and working in rural and remote areas who aren't members of RDAQ yet and it would be fantastic to bring them into our organisation so their voices can also be heard.
Ensuring a sustainable workforce, viability of rural general practice, and rebuilding safe and reliable maternity services, are issues that will continue to be at the forefront of RDAQ's agenda.
This is indeed an exciting opportunity for me and an exciting time for rural medicine.
- Dr Alex Dunn, RDAQ president
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.