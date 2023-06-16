The Cragg family of Mourindilla, Dingo, took home a string of awards at the Rockhampton Show's prime cattle competition on Wednesday, with the commercial producers recognised as the most successful exhibitors.
The annual event, which was held inside the Rockhampton Showgrounds, was part of Rockhampton's 150th anniversary show.
Livestock agents from Elders Rockhampton, GDL Rockhampton, Ray White Rural Gracemere, and Brain Dawson Auctions yarded 110 head for the auction, including 30 grain fed steers, 40 pasture fed steers, 20 grass heifers, and 20 cows from across central Queensland.
The prestigious Robert Barnard memorial grand champion pen of the show title was awarded to the Cragg family, with their pen of three Droughtmaster pasture fed steers, weighing 702 kilograms, which sold for $1980 per head to JBS Rockhampton.
The Cragg family also sold a Droughtmaster pasture fed four tooth steer, weighing 778kg, for $2160.
The reserve champion pen sold for $2380 to Nolan Meats, which was a pen of Droughtmaster 100 plus days grain fed steers, weighing 756kg, and exhibited by Atkinson and Co of Glenavon.
Champion single exhibit sold for $2320 and was a Droughtmaster 100 plus days grain fed steer weighing 730kg, which was also exhibited by Atkinson and Co.
The reserve champion single exhibit of the show was exhibited by Fitzroy Grazing, which offered a Braford pasture fed heifer, weighing 644kg, which topped the heifer sales at $1770.
The Cragg family, which includes children William, James, Tom, and Sarah operates over Mourindilla (15,000 hectares) and Fairview (3250ha) properties.
With 800 breeders, predominantly Droughtmasters and Droughtmaster-cross, Mr Cragg said the family were extremely humble with the champion pen result.
"Back at home, I thought they were pretty good bullocks, but you never, and everybody looks at cattle differently, but I was pretty proud of them," he said.
"It was one of the best yardings of prime cattle we've seen at the show and the quality is really good this year, too.
"It's great to see so many well presented cattle."
With 800 breeders, predominantly Droughtmasters and Droughtmaster-cross, Mr Cragg said they run a Droughtmaster cross breeding and fattening operation.
"We had Herefords and Brahmans years ago before moving to Droughtmasters," he said.
"Droughtmasters are good performing cattle and when it's dry they handle the conditions well."
Mr Cragg acknowledge the decline in the market, which he said supported his claim that there was "more money in weight".
"We all knew the market to come down, but as my dad used to say, you sell them when they're fat and just meet the market," he said.
The Cragg family is EU accredited and turn-off bullocks on oats at about two years old.
He said currently the family is focused mostly on meeting EU cattle requirements.
"I'm just after good confirmation, quietness and weight for age," Mr Cragg said.
"We breed and fatten plus try to produce the right article for the market and we spade all our cull heifers and fatten them up on the property."
The Craggs also donated the proceeds of the $2600 sale of their five-year-old Droughtmaster cross bullock to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (QLD), which was bought by the Acton family of Paradise Lagoons, Rockhampton.
Mr Cragg said they were happy to support a worthy cause.
"The bullock was just a weaner that quieten down and we just had him around the house," he said.
"He belongs to my son, who's sad to see him go, but at least he's going to a good cause."
In conjunction with the sale, the family also a ran a 'guess the weight' competition, which ask show goers to donate $1 to guess the weight for a $200 cash prize, which all proceeds were donated to the RFDS Queensland Section.
Other highlights in the auction included, Allan Roberts, Dululu, who sold Brangus No.2 steers, weighing 774kg for $2120. He also sold a four tooth Brangus heifer, weighing 636kg for $1640.
Boombah Cattle Co at Dingo sold a Brangus No.2 heifer, weighing 566kg for $1550.
T & T Coombes of Gracemere sold a Droughtmaster cow, weighing 800kg, for $1880.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.