Leading Queensland dairy farm calls time

By Lea Coghlan
Updated June 19 2023 - 9:56am, first published 6:30am
Rodney and Cynthia Hartin, Long Lanes Holsteins and Jerseys, are bowing out of the Far North Queensland dairy industry after the family's near century milking. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Rodney and Cynthia Hartin, Long Lanes Holsteins and Jerseys, are bowing out of the Far North Queensland dairy industry after the family's near century milking. Photo by Lea Coghlan

One of Queensland's leading dairy farms will cease next month, drawing the curtain on nearly a century of dairy farming in Far North Queensland.

