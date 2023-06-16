YARNHAM is a 393 hectare (971 acre) Western Downs property with access to more than 2260 megalitres-plus of water.
Located on the Warrego Highway 3km west of Chinchilla, the productive brigalow/belah country comprises of predominantly grey to brown self mulching soils. There is also some melonhole influence across the property.
The property is in three freehold titles and is being offered by Simon and Monique Burke.
Water consists of a 1320ML volumetric limit from Charleys Creek, 640ML of overland flow being stored in a strategically located 35ha dam in the centre of the property, and an additional 300ML-plus a year of treated water from WDRC Chinchilla Treatment Works.
Yarnham has about 108ha (267 acres) that is irrigated by a centre pivot as well as 101ha (250 acres) of dryland cultivation.
The balance of the country has been improved with leucaena, desmanthus, bambatsi, green panic and buffel and have not been grazed for about 18 months.
Expressions of interest close with Elders Real Estate on July 5.
Contact Jon Kingston, 0409 057 596, Elders Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.