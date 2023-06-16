The Banana industry has confirmed that an eighth case of Panama TR4 has been detected on a property in the Tully Valley.
The latest property to be found with the disease neighbours another infected farm.
The fungal disease is not found in the fruit instead it starves the trees of nutrients, eventually killing the plant and once detected the infected area can no longer grow bananas.
Australian Banana Growers Council chair Leon Collins said the fungal disease was still confined to the Tully Valley
"It's sad news for the grower and the industry and it is spreading down the river but we have the disease confined to the Tully River valley," he said.
"It is inevitable as this disease will stay on the move."
Biosecurity Queensland first detected it as part of their normal surveillance in the Tully Valley about a month ago and the diseased plants will now be destroyed.
Mr Collins said one of the biggest problems with the disease was the random way it turned up on properties.
"You can not predict where it is going to turn up." he said
"It is so random it can jump paddocks, it can jump farms, a lot of it has to do with feral pigs in the area.
"We had a very large eradication campaign to try and slow them down."
Mr Collins said that the industry was trying to monitor plants as much as possible.
"The secret is to pick it up early so that it doesn't have time to spread to other plants," he said.
"If you can get it at a single plant stage, and then we go go to treatment and monitoring"
Despite being deadly to Banana plants, the disease is not dangerous to humans.
"The disease is not carried in the fruit." Mr Collins said.
"The bananas are perfectly safe, the bananas are nutritious and will stay on supermarket shelves."
