Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Fungal disease Panama TR4 confirmed on another property in Tully Valley

PB
By Phil Brandel
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A banana plant infected with Panama TR4. Supplied: DAF
A banana plant infected with Panama TR4. Supplied: DAF

The Banana industry has confirmed that an eighth case of Panama TR4 has been detected on a property in the Tully Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.