The recent cotton growing season wasn't without its challenges but ended in a reasonable result for Dalby cotton growers, Steve and Bridget McVeigh of Loch Eaton.
The McVeighs have just finished picking the cotton crop over their two farms.
Mr McVeigh said they planted 550ha at their home property Loch Eaton and 520ha at South Wyobie, a leased farm near Warra.
They are anticipating their home crop will yield 13 bales to the hectare, while the crop on their leased country should return 12 bales/ha.
He said the difference in crop return was the growing conditions on the different country.
Overall the result was what they had hoped for considering the weather conditions.
"The first challenge was to get the crop into the ground," he said.
"We didn't plant until November, as it was just too wet.
"All we could do was sit and wait for the paddocks to dry out, but the upside was there was lovely sub-soil moisture underneath."
Mr McVeigh said the next challenge was the cold snap that followed planting.
"The cold start made it hard for the crop to kick into gear and break through the ground," he said.
"Next, while it was a cold summer here on the Western Downs, it got very dry as well."
Mr McVeigh said there was a lower level of pest pressure on the crop which was an advantage.
Throughout the growing season the McVeighs were consistently watering their crops.
"We would have applied seven waterings throughout the growing season," he said.
The McVeighs draw their irrigation supply with a high flow licence from the Condamine River, along with underground aquifers.
The water is stored in ring tanks and siphoned into the irrigation channels.
"Overall it's not the best crop we have grown, but for what the cotton crop has endured due to the season, it is a reasonable result," Mr McVeigh said.
The McVeighs have forward sold between 70 and 80 per cent of the crop, depending on the final yield.
"We have locked in upwards of $700/bale," he said.
Mr McVeigh represents four generations of his farming family on the Western Downs.
Through a family succession plan, Steve took on Loch Eaton from his father Paul, who is the Mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council.
"We are a family operation, my wife Bridget helps with the day to day management and is a great sounding board, while Ollie and Lucy have already taken to driving in the tractor," he said.
"I also tap into Dad for business advice, although his farming days are over."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.