A softer market greeted the first cattle sale in Longreach in 12 months, held on Wednesday with 1210 head of Droughtmaster, Droughtmaster-cross, Brahman, Brahman-cross, Shorthorn-cross and Brangus cattle consigned for the feature breeder sale.
Over 90 per cent of the yarding, trade feeders and weaners, came from AAM's Northern Territory properties Manbulloo, Maryfield and Scott Creek.
The preg tested Droughtmaster-cross and Brahman-cross heifers from Manbulloo sold to solid rates, comparable to those received at Dalby on the same morning.
GDL Blackall manager Jack Burgess, who was on hand to sell the store cattle with Jeremy Barron from Nutrien Western, said the softer prices were due to the mixed quality of the cattle on offer.
Most of the store steers and heifers went to southern feedlots while a percentage of the PTIC heifers were purchased by Elders Longreach on behalf of a grassed-up client north of Richmond.
The pre-weighed store cattle were sold through the ring on a dollar per head rate and the prime cattle from Ewen Plains at Prairie, and AAM's Bective Operations, were sold on a cents per kilogram basis.
According to the WQLX market report, 84 head of steers 330-400kg, sold from 158 to 216c/kg or $725 a head.
The 52 steers in the 280-330kg range sold from 154 to 230c/kg, or $600/hd.
The 22 heifers in the 330-440kg range sold from 120 to 199c/kg, or $651/hd, while 221 heifers in the 280-330kg range sold from 120 to 208c/kg, or $595/hd.
The 238 PTIC heifers in the 330-400kg range sold from 186 to 251c/kg, or $737/hd, and 265 PTIC heifers in the 280-330 range sold from 198 to 275c/kg, or $679/hd.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
