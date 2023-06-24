Tim and Emily Bradley were married at Spicers Hidden Vale at Grandchester on May 26.
Emily, from Brookfield, and Tim, from Bargeera Park at Rush Creek, first met at the local Porters Plainland Pub and "kicked it off ever since".
Living in the Lockyer Valley they chose a venue that could house everything including cottages on-site for some of their 100 guests.
The pair breed Brahman cattle and Hanoverian horses under the brand Embrook.
They were married by Chelsea McNamara.
Best man was Jason Bartolo, Carrinyah Park, Nebo, maid of honor was Claire Wicht, Pullenvale, groomsmen were Richard Knight, Toogoolawah and Guy Lawrence, Dayboro and bridesmaids were Kate Kemp, Regency Downs and Nicala Lange, Dalby.
Andre at Florido Weddings was their photographer alongside Phoebe Galloway Films.
Emily's ceremony dress was from White Lily Couture and her reception outfit was Ella.moda.
The bridesmaids wore Aje while the boys suits were MJ Bale.
Hair and makeup was by Sofia Leigh, flowers from Sugared Style, music by Baker Boys Band, the cake was from Petal and Peach Bakery and their MC was Dr David Schlect.
