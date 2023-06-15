Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton Show attendees gather ringside for stud cattle judging competition | Photos

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Thousands filed through the gates at the 150th Rockhampton Show on Wednesday, with the stud cattle judging competition attracting one of it's largest crowds in recent years.

