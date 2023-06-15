Thousands filed through the gates at the 150th Rockhampton Show on Wednesday, with the stud cattle judging competition attracting one of it's largest crowds in recent years.
Studs, spectators, and judging officials from across central Queensland and interstate, converged on the stud cattle judging ring for the event, whilst the commercial cattle competition judging nearby also got underway.
The Brangus feature show was a major highlight of the stud judging section, with a Theodore Brangus stud claiming interbreed breeders' group.
Overall, this year's all-breeds stud judging competition accumulated 300 nominations.
See who was ringside enjoying the stud judging competition.
