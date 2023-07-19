Glenavon Droughtmasters family celebrate 70 years in business

The Atkinsons won the Australian Meat Board Carcase Competition in 1956. These carcases were judged at the Rockhampton Show, slaughtered at Lakes Creek, then sent to Smithfield Meat Market in England. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Glenavon Droughtmasters.

This year the Atkinson family are celebrating 70 years in business and for much of this time honing a Droughtmaster article with consistent commercial carcase relevance has been their central ambition.

Family patriarch John Atkinson oversees all aspects of the business from Glenavon, in the Yaamba district of Queensland.



Glenavon was purchased by brothers Joe (John's father) and Peter Atkinson in 1954, and was run as a partnership until 1959 when the property was split up. In addition to the 13,000ha of country on Glenavon, the family also own Hillview (2800ha) in Yaamba, and a recently acquired block, totalling 1800ha, near the Glenavon aggregation.

Droughtmaster bulls were introduced to Glenavon in 1962 for use over the then Hereford herd.

"We also brought in Santa Gertrudis bulls as Droughtmaster bulls were very difficult to source in those days due to the low numbers," Mr Atkinson said.



"In the late 1970s Brahman bulls were introduced into the Santa Gertrudis females, and subsequently Droughtmaster bulls were used over the progeny of them from the early 1980s."

Today the Atkinsons run a pure Droughtmaster herd as they've found by selecting the right Droughtmaster bulls their cattle can compete equally with any Euro-cross types in relation to weight and eye muscle.



The Droughtmaster suits the Yaamba climate as the breed's higher Bos indicus content helps with tick and fly problems. The Atkinsons' cattle are mainly grazed on native grass on coastal country, supplemented with phosphorus and calcium.

The steers we consign to Teys Lakes Creek Meatworks in Rockhampton, each month average 12mm P8 fat. - Glenavon Droughtmasters stud principal John Atkinson

"We find that the Droughtmaster females are very fertile, and by selecting the right type of bulls, they'll produce a heavily muscled high weight gain steer."

To improve the article they produce the family has been entering in carcase competitions since the early 1950s, and consistently since the 1970s at Glenavon.

As the Atkinsons only have limited areas of fattening country with large areas of breeder country they've been operating an on-farm feedlot for 25 years.



"Because we aren't able to fatten the cattle in the paddock we've found that our most profitable avenue is to get them to feedlot entry weights at 450kg, and then feed them through our on-farm feedlot.



"We use HGPs to maximise carcase weight as at the end of the day with our limited fattening country it's more profitable to go for weight as the best we can get is a five to 10c/kg premium as Teys only pay out on boning groups 1 to 8."

He said most homebred steers achieve a boning group with a HGP of nine to 12 with 95 per cent or better meeting MSA specifications.



"We think weight beats rate. The steers we consign to Teys' Lakes Creek in Rockhampton, each month average 12mm P8 fat."

Mr Atkinson said they always select bulls based on high carcase merit with the carcase attributes in mind to get the weight and muscling that they require for the heavy export market.

This has been verified by the awards Glenavon has achieved over the years, especially at the Central Queensland Carcase Classic (CQCC), where Glenavon steers have won the Largest Eye Muscle Award (an indicator of carcase meat yield) for six years between 2008 and 2018.



Glenavon's CQCC recognition speaks for itself:

2008: Reserve Champion Grain Fed Carcase

2009: Reserve Champion Grain Fed Pen

2010: Reserve Champion Grain Fed Carcase and Highest Lean Meat Yield Carcase

2011: Equal Most Successful Exhibitor, Grand Champion Carcase, Champion Grain Fed Carcase, Largest Eye Muscle and Reserve Champion Grain Fed Carcase



2012: Reserve Champion Grain Fed Pen and Most Even Pen of Carcases



2013: Champion Grain Fed Pen and Largest Eye Muscle



2014: Reserve Champion Grain Fed Carcase, Reserve Champion Grain Fed Pen and Largest Eye Muscle



2015: Champion Grain Fed Carcase, Reserve Champion Grain Fed Pen and Largest Eye Muscle

2016: Largest Eye Muscle



2017: Champion Grain Fed Carcase, Reserve Champion Grain Fed Carcase, Reserve Champion Grain Fed Pen and Largest Eye Muscle.

The family aim to have the lead of their steers in the feedlot at 20 to 22 months old for 100 days in groups of 90 every month to be contracted to Lakes Creek.



"Between November 2022 and February 2023, 356 family-bred No-1 steers were processed through Lakes Creek with an average weight of 352kg, and 80pc were milk teeth, with the balance being two tooth."



One earlier notable success the Atkinsons enjoyed was winning the Australian Meat Board Carcase Competition in 1956 with Hereford bullocks.

These carcases were judged at the Rockhampton Show, slaughtered at Lakes Creek, then taken as chilled beef to Smithfield Meat Market in England, which closed in 2019 after operating for close to 800 years.



"These steers were bred at Coorumburra, in Marlborough, where my grandfather moved to in 1928, and were fattened at Glenavon in partnership with dad and Peter."

Interested parties will have the opportunity to invest in Glenavon's low-risk, high-reward genetics when they join with Duncan and Karen Geddes, CMC Droughtmasters, for the annual Cap Droughtmaster Bull Sale on September 21 from 11am at CQLX Gracemere, where 75 impressive lots will be offered.