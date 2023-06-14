Bravus Mining and Resources wants an urgent meeting with Queensland's fire service commissioner after an activist started an illegal bushfire on the Carmichael Mining Lease in central Queensland, close to fuel stores, an airstrip, and an accommodation village housing 500 mine workers.
Last Thursday an activist allegedly used a butane torch to light a fire in tinder-dry bushland near a dam north of the operational Carmichael mine.
The fire came within three and a half kilometres of the mine's airstrip where 43,000 litres of extremely flammable aviation gasoline is stored.
Another few hundred metres away was the Labona accommodation village which 500 mine workers call home.
The activist then posted a video to social media of him in front of the fire and holding the butane torch, laughing "light it up, let's go".
He did not seek a permit and had no firefighting controls such as water trucks, graders, or additional fire breaks in place, Bravus said.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has launched an investigation and Bravus is considering what civil action can be taken regarding any damage to mining infrastructure, as well as the loss of any fences, gates, or feed for cattle that are agisted on the land.
A Bravus Mining and Resources spokesperson said the company had written to QFES Commissioner Greg Leach seeking a meeting and urgent intervention to stop the activitist's increasingly dangerous and anti-social behaviour before other illegal, uncontrolled, fires are lit and cost someone their life or livelihood.
"A bushfire that gets out of control can have catastrophic consequences and only good luck prevented this illegal and grossly irresponsible fire becoming a tragedy," the spokesperson said.
"This activist is lighting fires on our land without approval, without any of controls in place, and with no way to manage the fire should it get out of control.
"In our view, that is reckless and dangerous behaviour.
"The reality is had the wind changed, this fire could have killed someone.
"This fire could have destroyed not only mine infrastructure but hundreds of hectares of pastoral land, livestock, fences, homesteads, and cattle yards, not to mention the flora and fauna we are conditioned to protect under our environmental authority."
