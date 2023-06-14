Queensland Country Life

Bravus Mining and Resources seeking urgent meeting after activist started illegal fire

June 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bushfire viewed from the air. Picture: Bravus Mining
The bushfire viewed from the air. Picture: Bravus Mining

Bravus Mining and Resources wants an urgent meeting with Queensland's fire service commissioner after an activist started an illegal bushfire on the Carmichael Mining Lease in central Queensland, close to fuel stores, an airstrip, and an accommodation village housing 500 mine workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.