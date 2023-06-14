The Brangus feature show was undoubtedly the highlight of the Rockhampton's 150th show anniversary, with this year's stud judging competition accumulating 300 nominations.
The stud judging competition attracted 85 Brangus cattle nominations, 90 Brahmans, 54 for all other breeds, and a total of 24 compact miniature breeds.
The judges and their associates on the day, included; Beau Connor (Compact/miniature breeds), Lachlan Trustum, Weona Brangus, Casino, NSW, and Cody Mortimer, Cadet Brahmans (Brangus), Tania Sainsbury, Tanic Charolais, Monto (all other breeds), and Glen Pfeffer, Moghul Brahman stud, NSW, and Alexandra Olive (Brahmans).
A unanimous decision by the Rockhampton Show beef cattle judges has seen the Hanson family of Bullakeana Brangus, Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore, stud take out this year's top prize - supreme ribbon in the interbreed breeders' group judging ring.
Bullakeana Brangus stud, exhibited by Brad and Vicki Hanson, Hanson Cattle Co, also took out supreme interbreed female of the show and Brangus feature show champion female, with Bullakeana Unaware and her progeny.
Supreme interbreed bull of the show was won by Whitaker Mr Cruiser, a 1002 kilogram Brahman bull, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Read the full results below.
Judge: Lachlan Trustum, Weona Brangus, Casino, NSW, with associate judge, Cody Mortimer, Cadet Brahmans.
No. of exhibits: 85 head
Champion bull calf: Bullakeana Who's Handsome, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co. Reserve: Bullakeana Who What Where, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co.
Champion junior bull: Pheasant Creek Suttan S166, exhibited by Brad and Nicole Saunders, Pheasant Creek Brangus stud. Res: Coolabah Kojak, Paul and Denise Studt
Champion senior bull: Punchagin Solamon, exhibited by Jeff Frank. Res: Pheasant Creek Rambo R030, exhibited by Pheasant Creek Brangus.
Grand champion bull: Pheasant Creek Suttan S166, exhibited by Brad and Nicole Saunders, Pheasant Creek Brangus stud.
Champion female calf: Bullakeana Miss Sako 222. Res: Beejay Sapphire, exhibited by Alicia Magee, Beejay Brangus stud.
Champion junior female: Bullakeana Victoria Secret, exhibited by Georgie Spencer. Res: Bullakeana Velvet, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co.
Champion senior female: Bullakeana Unaware, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co. Res: Lay S Edna, Susan Fawcett.
Grand champion female: Bullakeana Unaware, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co.
Breeders group: Bullakeana Brangus stud.
Sire's progeny: Palgrove Prime Mover, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co.
Judge: Glen Pfeffer, Moghul Brahman stud, NSW, and associate Alexandra Olive.
No. of exhibits: 90 head
Champion bull calf: Whitaker Mr Navy, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker. Res: Whitaker Mr Legend.
Champion junior bull: Kenrol High Roller, exhibited by Kenrol Brahman stud. Res: Hazelton Georgie W 6780.
Champion senior bull: Cole Glen Peter Perfect, exhibited by Debbie Cole.
Grand champion bull: Whitaker Mr Cruiser, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker.
Champion female calf: Raglan Miss Frankie, exhibited by A & R Olive. Res: Hazelton Lady Joy 6779, exhibited by B & S Kirk, Hazelton Brahmans.
Champion junior female: Kenrol Lady Paris 3179, exhibited by K & Wendy Cole, Kenrol Brahman stud. Res: Whitaker Miss Sherry, exhibited by Clint and Robyn Whitaker.
Champion senior female: Hazelton Lady Empress 5916, exhibited by B & S Kirk.
Grand champion female: Hazelton Lady Empress 5916, exhibited by B & S Kirk.
Breeders group:
Sire's progeny: Lancefield S Boston
Dam's progeny: Bardia Madeline
Judge: Tania Sainsbury, Tanic Charolais, Monto
No. of exhibits: 54 head
Champion bull calf: Summit Gold Rush, exhibited by Summit Live Stock
Champion junior bull: Glenlands D Everest, exhibited by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D Droughtmasters.
Champion senior bull: Glenlands J Diablo, Jason and Carrisa Childs, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Grand champion bull: Glenlands J Diablo, Jason and Carrisa Childs, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Champion female calf: Glenlands D Eternal Flame, exhibited by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D Droughtmasters.
Champion junior female: Glenlands J Elegance, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Champion senior female: Bells N Whistles, Glenlands J Cherish, Jason and Carrisa Childs, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Grand champion female: Bells N Whistles, Glenlands J Cherish, Jason and Carrisa Childs, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Breeders Group: Glenlands D Bells N Whistles, exhibited by Jason and Carrisa Childs, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Sire's progeny: Medway Utopia, Glenlands J Droughtmasters.
Judge: Beau Connor
No. of exhibits: 24 head
Champion bull calf: Cole Glen Titan, exhibited by Debbie Cole. Res: Crimson Park Tubby, exhibited Sharon Coome.
Champion senior bull: Cole Glen Peter Perfect, exhibited by Debbie Cole.
Grand champion bull: Cole Glen Peter Perfect
Champion female calf: Grimson Darl Tilley, exhibited by Sharon Coome. Res: Crimson Park Taylormaid
Champion junior female: Crimson Park Tutu, exhibited by Sharon Coome.
Champion senior female: Cole Glen Royal, exhibited by Jade and Debbie Cole. Res: Adelaide Park Saylor, exhibited by Johannah Lamb.
Grand champion female: Cole Glen Royal
Breeders Group: Cole Glen
Sire's progeny: Cole Glen
