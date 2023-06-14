Queensland Country Life
Brangus shine to the top of the 2023 Rockhampton Show interbreed stud judging competition | Results

By Ben Harden
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 8:00pm
Interbreed champion breeders group, Bullakeana Brangus stud, Theodore, with handlers Hayden, Isabella, Brad, and Vicki Hanson, and Riley Jensen. Picture: Ben Harden
The Brangus feature show was undoubtedly the highlight of the Rockhampton's 150th show anniversary, with this year's stud judging competition accumulating 300 nominations.

