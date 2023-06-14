Good competition for feeder steers at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a strong yarding this week of 2161 head which consisted of 1489 steers, 527 heifers, 117 cows, 21 bulls and seven cows and calves.
Agents reported several good lines of feeder steers which met with good competition from feeder buyers, which improved averages in some sections.
Cattle were drawn from areas north to Bowen, west to Baralaba and the usual local areas.
Riverside Pastoral, Nebo, sold a run of Brahman and Brangus steers topping at 300c weighing 500kg to return $1502/hd.
J and C Ellrott, Morinish, sold a run of Braford cross No.1 and 2 feeder steers for 304c weighing 392kg to return $1295/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 325c weighing 334kg to return $1087/hd.
S and J Bentley, Bouldercombe, sold Angus weaner steers for 326c weighing 320kg to return $1043/hd.
D and J Deguara, Nebo, sold Charbray steers for 360c weighing 276kg to return $996/hd.
G and L Scott, Bungandarra, sold Droughtmaster steers for 420c weighing 181kg to return $759/hd.
Russell McErlain, O'Connell, sold Droughtmaster cross cow 204c weighing 568kg to return $1159/hd.
D Clark, Baralaba, sold a run of heifers for 230c weighing 517kg to return $1184/hd.
Lyndhurst Cattle Co, Biloela, sold Brahman heifers for 266c weighing 416kg to return $1108/hd.
AB McKenzie, Bluff, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 264c weighing 399kg to return $1054/hd.
JG and MA McCartney, Baralaba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross weaner heifers for 250c weighing 297kg to return $745/hd.
