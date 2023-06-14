Queensland Country Life
Braford cross feeder steers make 304c/$1295 at Gracemere

Updated June 15 2023 - 7:27am, first published June 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Good competition for feeder steers at Gracemere
Good competition for feeder steers at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a strong yarding this week of 2161 head which consisted of 1489 steers, 527 heifers, 117 cows, 21 bulls and seven cows and calves.

