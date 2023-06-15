Yearling steers to feed lift in price at Dalby

There was a small reduction of 220 head down to 3728 at Dalby on Wednesday.
Buyer attendance was good with a full panel of export processors as well as the regular feed and trade operators.
A number of classes sold to a firm to slightly dearer market. However light weight lines continued to struggle, especially the heifer portion.
Yearling steers to feed averaged 6c to 12c/kg better. Medium and heavy weight yearling heifers to feed also received a small improvement.
Medium weight plain condition cows experienced a lift of 14c/kg pushed on by both restockers and processors. Heavy weight cows averaged 6c to 7c/kg better.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 386c to average 352c with a single sale of 348 head to 360c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 336c to 343c with an isolated sale to 396c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 335c to average 327c/kg.
Yearling heifers under 200kg made to 282c to average 257c/kg. The 200 to 280kg yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 245c to average 221c and poor quality lines 148c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 241c to 267c with sales to 288c/kg.
Grown steers to export processors made to 304c to average 297c/kg. Plain condition cows to processors averaged 176c and made to 188c and restockers lines averaged 189c and made to 202c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows to export processors averaged 202c and the best of the cows made to 225c to average 218c/kg.
