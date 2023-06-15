Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yearling steers to feed reach top of 396c at Dalby

June 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling steers to feed lift in price at Dalby
Yearling steers to feed lift in price at Dalby

There was a small reduction of 220 head down to 3728 at Dalby on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.